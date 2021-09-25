Hyderabad: Nepali couple held in Gachibowli theft case

A couple from Nepal has been taken into custody by the police for stealing Rs 10 lakh cash, 110 tolas of gold from his employers house in Telecomnagar.

The police said that the couple joined as domestic helps in a businessman's house in Telecom Nagar five months ago. The complainant said that the couple -- Lakshman (34) and Pavithra (30) were working at their house as domestic helps and went missing after the robbery. Suspecting their hand in the theft, the businessman approached the Rayadurgam police who formed into three special teams to nab the couple.

With the help of the CC cameras, the police found them in Patancheru from where they booked a cab to travel to Sholapur. The police also alerted the border police of different states and were taken into custody before they reached state border. The couple were arrested six days after the robbery.

A case has been registered by the police.