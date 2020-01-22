Hyderabad: No Krishna water please, we're Adibatla residents

Hyderabad: Unlike other civic bodies, residents of Adibatla municipality comprising 15 wards are not a worried a lot about the basic civic amenities.

The residents say that they are satisfied with the roads, water and sanitation. Barring one or two, all wards have cement roads. There is a regular garbage collection being taken up and it is not a big issue, says Chandraiah.

What is more interesting is while residents of many cities, towns and villages, including those in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), residents of Adibatla are not at all worried about the issue of Krishna river water.

Speaking to The Hans India, Chandraiah said that the residents get Krishna water for drinking through individual tap connections. But, instead of consuming that water supplied, the residents are habituated to purchase a can of five litres of water at Rs 3 from the RO plant.

The plant will be opened twice in a day, in the morning and evening. People come and purchase water for drinking water purpose and it is better than the mineral water purchased at the rate of Rs 20 per litre in the open market.

When asked Swarna, another resident pointed out that people have got Krishna water supply less than a year ago. However, the RO plant was established much before that and the residents are habituated to consume the drinking water purchased from the RO plant.

"A few of the residents might use the Krishna water provided through the tap connections once in a while. Or, for household purposes," she added.

Papaiah, however, points out that the tap connections in his ward are below the ground level. So, the women need the help of a male member as they cannot lift the water-filled cans, pots and other utensils.