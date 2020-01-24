Hyderabad: Nursery mela beckons garden enthusiasts

Hyderabad: The eighth edition of the five-day All India Horticulture Agriculture and Nursery Expo, a one-stop destination for all gardening needs, was inaugurated at Necklace Road on Thursday.



The Nursery Mela offers a wide range of indoor and outdoor plants for those interested in landscaping lawns with fruits or vegetables or planning to have vertical gardens, grow organic vegetables, etc on terraces, kitchens and homes.

As many as 120 stalls in the offing, the expo has a wide range of options to choose from for all the gardening enthusiasts. From a wide range of bonsai costing from Rs 100 to up to a whopping Rs 3 lakh, ornamental flowering plants, vegetable seeds for terrace farming, succulents, cacti, medicinal plants, various bulbs and seeds, the expo has all items with regards to gardening and nurseries.

The participant nurseries are from different cities including Kadiam, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Haryana, Shirdi and Faridabad apart from nurseries from the twin cities. Exotic plants from the Himalayan slopes are also available from nurseries participating from Darjeeling and Siliguri.

"The objectives of the Horticulture and Agriculture Mela is to create marketing avenues for nurseries, popularise different species of plant material, bring farmers and suppliers together, provide a platform for those who are looking to set up a home garden, terrace garden, vertical garden, kitchen garden," said Khalid Ahmed, organiser of the event.

"In recent years, the agriculture field has seen lot of people using their little space in the house, apartment, balconies, terrace and turning them into beautiful gardens, the show will be relevant and useful to them and home garden lovers," adds Khalid Ahmed.

However, the expo is not just limited to plants, as many stalls are seen selling various equipment and tools required for setting up of gardens and mini residential nurseries. Few stalls are selling pesticides, bio-pesticides, compost, organic manure and fertilisers. Also ornamental plants from nurseries across the country are being showcased at the mela.