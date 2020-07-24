Online campaign to save Osmania General Hospital building

Hyderabad: The Osmania General Hospital (OGH) is all set to face the axe. As soon as the news spread about the possible demolition of the over 100-year-old structure built in Osmanian architectural style, people in the city started venting their displeasure. On Friday, hundreds signed a petition 'Save Osmania General Hospital-Protect heritage and health' on Change.org, a petition website. 1,268 persons had signed the petition by 6:13 pm on Friday.



The structure is a II-B Heritage building and was listed in Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Association (HMDA). The last Heritage Conservation committee (HCC) had cleared the proposal of the government for construction of a new block behind the heritage building.

"The iconic building, along with the High Court building showcases Hyderabad's immense heritage and the two stand tall as if welcoming one into the Old City at Afzalgunj. For old timers, these two buildings are etched in their minds," said Naresh K R, a resident of Abids.

P Anuradha Reddy, INTACH convenor, Hyderabad, said, "The High Court issued an order in Errum Manzil building case too that all protected monuments should be saved. The same should apply to Osmania General Hospital."