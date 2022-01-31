Hyderabad: Osmania University extends online classes for students till Feb 12

Hyderabad: The Osmania University in a statement said that the online classes for the students have been extended to February 12. The administration directed the colleges affiliated to it to conduct the online classes for the students until February 12.



It is known that the Telangana government decided to reopen the educational institutions from February 1 due to the decrease in the positivity rate. However, the Osmania University decided to continue the online classes till February 12 in order to not to cause inconvenience to the students.

Not only the Osmania University, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad decided to conduct online classes for the first and second year of undergraduate students till February 12. Meanwhile, offline classes will be conducted to the third and fourth year of the undergraduate and students of post graduate courses.

All the educational institutions in Telangana had closed for Sankranti vacations from January 8 to January 18. However, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the state government had on January 16, further extended the holidays till January 30.