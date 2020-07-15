Hyderabad: Coronavirus Patient Dies With Oxygen Non-Availability In Gandhi Hospital

As Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the state, the oxygen availability in the hospitals is becoming a concern. Due to the availability of fewer oxygen cylinders, patients are waiting for their turn hours together.



According to sources, a patient Sridhar was admitted in Osmania hospital as he was feeling unwell with breathing issues. But as he was tested Covid-19 positive, he was shifted to Gandhi hospital.

But unfortunately, due to the non-availability of an oxygen cylinder, he died at 3 AM in the morning. This news is making us know the seriousness of the Covid-19 cases. Well, Gandhi hospital officials are looking into the issue and trying to calm down the situation.