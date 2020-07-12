Pediatricians, doctors seek Covid treatment at NIMS 

Hyderabad: Doctors and Pediatricians part of Indian Medical Association, Pediatric Academy of Telangana State, Indian Academy of Pediatrics have urged Health Minister Eatala Rajender to offer them and their family members treatment facility at NIMS if they test Covid positive.



Doctors delegation from these associations met the Health Minister on Saturday and submitted a representation to this effect. They requested the minister to take steps to allot 30 beds with a ventilator facility at NIMS, Panjagutta.

Healthcare workers and doctors across the State are getting affected by the deadly virus during the course of giving treatment to patients at present. Already two senior doctors have died and around fifteen of them have tested positive and are undergoing treatment, according to President of Pediatric Academy of Telangana State Dr Laxman Garlapati said that doctors are ready to bear the treatment costs without burdening the government.

President elect of Pediatric Academy of Telangana State Dr M Surendranath spoke about the shortage of beds due to a spike in cases recently. Hence, it would be helpful if we are allotted some beds that are available incase doctors or their family members would require hospital admission and treatment, Dr Surendranath said.