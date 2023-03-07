Hyderabad: Petrol pump worker thrashed to death in Narsingi

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a worker at a petrol pump died allegedly in an attack by a group of youngsters at Narsingi on Monday midnight.



The victim Sanjay and other workers were preparing to shut the petrol pump at Janwada area, as it was closing time, when around 12 midnight a group of youngsters came in a car.

Sources said the petrol pump worker said there was no fuel and they were closing the pump. The youths identified as Narender, Mallesh and Anup of Janwada persisted that they needed to refill fuel as they had to travel a long distance and the fuel was almost nil.

The workers refilled fuel in the car and at the time of payment, the cashier asked them for payment by cash, but the assailants picked up an argument and started assaulting the cashier.

Noticing it, Sanjay intervened and tried to stop them, but the suspects attacked him with fist blows. Sanjay collapsed on the spot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The youngsters fled in the car.

The Narsingi police booked a case and are examining the CCTV footage. Efforts are on to nab the suspects.