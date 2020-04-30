Hyderabad: PGCIL donates for Covid-19 fight

Hyderabad: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) provided Gandhi Hospital staff and city Police with the necessary items required to fight corona virus on Tuesday.

BS Rao, Senior General Manager (HR), Power Grid, handed over 400 PPE kits and 400 N-95 masks to the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital as a part of the company's CSR initiative to protect the Covid-19 frontline warriors.

Power Grid, SRTS-I provided 1500 individual safety kits for the ground level operating police personnel of the city Police. The kit consisted of sanitizer bottle, hand wash, two masks and two pairs of gloves.

The Corporation also handed over 500 Sanitizer bottles to the Police and medical staff at Nizamabad and provided the police personnel engaged in emergency duties at pickets of Parkal division in Warangal's rural district, with sanitizers, masks and mosquito mesh.

In Andhra Pradesh, PGCIL has given an amount of Rs 9.55 lakh to the District Collector and supplied useful items to RDO for setting up of quarantine centers in Vishakhapatnam city.

Under the various relief activities to aid those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the company has also provided ration/food items to the poor and needy residing near their establishments across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and part of Karnataka.