Hyderabad: Plea seeking High Court direction to government regarding media coverage filed

Hyderabad: A TV channel on Saturday sought the High Court to give direction to the Telangana government to allow media to cover and report/telecast the demolition of Secretariat building. Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the court that the petitioner VIL Media Private Limited represented by G. Sampath, (Bureau Chief, V6 news channel & Prabhata Velugu newspaper) who filed the writ petition has no maintainability.

The Advocate General found fault with the petition since the petition was filed by the employee rather than the company or partners. The counsel for the petitioner Vasireddy Naveen Kumar informed the court that they would file an implead petition with the company or partners and sought some time. The Court consented the petitioner counsel's request and gave time to file the petition till Monday.