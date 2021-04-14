Top
Trending :
Hyderabad police accords permission for YS Sharmila's hunger strike tomorrow

YS Sharmila
YS Sharmila (File/Photo)

The city police have accorded one day for YS Sharmila's hunger strike in protest to fill up the vacancies in various departments.

YS Sharmila who announced that she would go on a three-day hunger strike sought permission from the police. However, the police granted one-day permission to hold the hunger strike at Indira Park i.e. from 10 am to 5 pm tomorrow.

A few days ago, YS Sharmila said that she would continue the hunger strike until the government releases the job notifications.

It is already known that YS Sharmila made her announcement of her new political party in Telangana and also affirmed that her new party will be launched on July 8 in a public meeting in Khammam.

