Hyderabad: Police Commissioner vows to uproot drug menace in city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, who assumed office on Wednesday, announced measures to eradicate the drug menace from the city. The commissioner to hold a meeting with the Tollywood industry on growing drug abuse and vowed to clamp down on the drug menace in the city.

Speaking about the drug menace, the commissioner highlighted the issue of drug use within the Telugu film industry. He announced plans to convene a meeting with bigwigs in Tollywood to address and eliminate the prevalence of drug culture in the film industry. The Commissioner said the police would take stringent measures to cut the demand because if there is no demand, there will be no supply.

Interacting with the media, after assuming charge, the commissioner said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed that Telangana should be made a drug free state. Sreenivasa Reddy said those who are indulging in drug trafficking and consumption should leave the city and State.

“I would like to say that these drug gangs and those encouraging drugs, please pack off. Leave our city. Leave our state. We are not going to tolerate you,” he said.

He mentioned that the police will vigilantly monitor pubs and bars suspected of unlawfully distributing drugs. He suggested holding meetings amongst themselves and work on restricting the usage of the drugs. We will ensure friendly policing with those who respect the law and order and deal strictly with those who violate the law. He said collaboration with the Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissioners in a concerted effort will be there to ensure a drug-free city.

Talking about the concept of friendly policing, the Commissioner said the police would be friendly with those abiding by the law, but tough action will be taken against those violating it. About SHE Teams, he said they will also be strengthened to provide safety to women, a strict action will be taken against people harassing, eve-teasing and ragging women.

The IPS officer of 1994 batch Sreenivasa Reddy took the charge from Sandeep Shandilya, who has been posted as director of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Before being appointed the Police Commissioner, Sreenivasa Reddy was working as Additional DGP, Organisation & Legal.

He earlier had served as Superintendent of Police of Nellore, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, DCP, Traffic, Hyderabad, Group Commander Greyhounds, Joint Director, ACB, DIG, Hyderabad Range, Additional Director, ACB, IGP, Coastal Security Police, Vizag, Special Secretary, Home Department, IGP, Training & Legal, IGP, Operations (Greyhounds & OCTOPUS), and Addl. DGP Operations (Greyhounds & OCTOPUS).