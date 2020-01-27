Top
Hyderabad: Police thwart anti, pro-CAA rallies at UoH

Highlights

Tension prevailed on the University of Hyderabad when both anti and pro-CAA groups of students tried to take out rallies on the occasion of Republic...

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed on the University of Hyderabad when both anti and pro-CAA groups of students tried to take out rallies on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday.

Protesting against CAA and NRC, hundreds of students tried to take out 'Save Constitution' rally. When the police obstructed and did not allow them to cross the campus main gate, the students staged protest and chanted slogans against the CAA, NRC and police.

They alleged that for many years they had been garlanding the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar statue at Masjid Banda as a routine practice but police were obstructing them without any reason and violating their constitutional right to protest against CAA and NRC.

Meanwhile, students belonging to another group tried to take out a rally in favour of CAA and NRC. Police by deploying large number of police personnel prevented the students to take out rally and averted clash between the students on the University campus.

They detained several students for an hour and left them after bringing the situation under control.

