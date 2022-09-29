Hyderabad: Police tighten security for Milad-Un-Nabi, Navaratri

Hyderabad: In view of ongoing festivities, like Milad-Un-Nabi and Navaratri, the city police have tightened security. City Police

Arrangements are to be made particularly to cover vulnerable areas of mixed population and places of worship. The city police chief urged all his officials to maintain high vigil on all festive days.

As the festivities of both communities will witness younger crowd in large numbers, special teams will be deployed to keep a tab on rash driving and prevent unlawful assemblies. Surprise vehicle checking in strategic points will be intensified , Anti-chain snatching and SHE teams will be deployed to check eve-teasers.

Barricading, CCTV coverage, queue lines management at pandals and other issues were discussed at length in the video conference. Liaising with the peace committees, and on-boarding youngsters and other issues were taken up. All the Plaster of Paris idols will be immersed at the baby ponds which are being set up by GHMC. Senior officers heading L&O ( Law and Order) , SB ( Special Branch) and other wings shared insights on various ongoing national happenings and listed preventive measures.