Hyderabad: Police urged to facilitate movement of High Court officials

HYDERABAD: The High Court Registrar (Protocol) has written a letter to State Police requesting them to allow the movement of High Court Officers and Staff required to facilitate the High Court's functioning through video conferencing from April 20 onwards.

The Registrar (Protocol) states that some court officers and staff members will have to necessarily attend the High Court or have to go to the residences of the judges for the smooth functioning of the High Court through video conferencing.

The Registrar (Protocol) requested to instruct all the concerned police officials working under your control to allow the High Court Officers and staff to travel on showing the identity cards issued by the Telangana High Court, instead of insisting for Covid-19 essential services pass/vehicle pass.