Hyderabad: Poor families prayers heard by kind hearts

Hyderabad: The long wait of hapless denizens in Shaheen Nagar and surrounding areas on southern outskirts of city has ended.

The prayers of poor people left without ration cards for essentials have been answered as some Good Samaritans learnt of their plight through these columns and distributed ration packs among over 160 families.

Following a report in The Hans India with title 'Agonising wait for helping hands' on Friday (April 17), volunteers started reaching out to the needy families. It was reported that several families were dependent on daily bread earners, ran out of rations and were losing hope.

According to a local leader Syed Abdul Raof un Wadi-e-Saleheen in Shaheennagar, during the last two days, some people distributed ration kits among several desperate families, and more needy families are yet to get hold of ration.

They eagerly await if any NGO would visit their localities with essentials. Saleheen said that a social worker from Falakanuma, Mohammed Mukarram, distributed a total of 110 ration packets on Saturday and an anonymous man fetched 10 packets and even gave some money to widows.

"A man came and handed over the packets along with Rs 1000 and asked to be informed whenever there is any need," Sajida Begum said.

There are hundreds of families in several areas including Shaheennagar, Pahadishareef and Jalpally, who are finding it hard to sustain their lives, as they are yet to be covered under the public distribution system (PDS).

The people mainly are daily wage workers who ride riskshaws, rented autos, work at various businesses or eke out living as scrap collectors.

Women work as house maids, and most lost their source of income as people are reluctant to employ them for fear of contracting the virus.