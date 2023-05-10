Hyderabad: Regularise Junior Panchayat Secretaries services, demands MP Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : Telangana PCC chief and Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to regularise the services of all Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS), who have completed their probation period.

In his open letter to the CM, Revanth alleged that the State government was treating the JPS as worse than bonded labourers and added that they were forced to do all kinds of bonded work. He alleged that the State government was showing negligence in solving their problems and fulfilling their demands and the told the CM that there was no reaction on the part of the State government although the JPS were holding protests for the last 12 days.

Revanth rued that the ruling party leaders were doing politics and ignoring the protests of the JPS and made it clear that the hard work of the panchayat secretaries was behind the Central government awards won by the State government recently. He told the CM to not forget the fact that the State had won 79 awards so far due to the hard work of the panchayat secretaries and also asked KCR whether the harassment of the Panchayat Secretaries was the reward being given by him to the agitating JPS.

He told the CM that around 1500 JPS quit their jobs and 44 died due to various reasons.