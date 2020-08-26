Hyderabad: Resident welfare bodies keen to battle Corona

Hyderabad: United Federation of Resident Welfare Association (UFERWAS) has submitted a written representation to Health Minister Eatala Rajender, offering voluntary participation of the community in controlling the Covid 19 surge.

It also expressed its interest in facilitating community testing centers. The association requested the health minister to involve its members in sharing information about the location and functioning of primary health centers (PHCs) in various areas of the twin cities.

It also requested for community testing facilities in respective areas monitored under PHCs or other organisations like CCMB. The association sought information on facilities available in government hospitals and covid positive cases ward wise so that RWAs can monitor the condition of the home isolation and mild cases.

The members offered their voluntary services for managing call centers, administration duties as well as counseling of the covid affected.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the UFERWAS in associating with the government and has assured that he would call for a coordination meeting with the concerned health officials to work out the modalities of community engagement," said B T Srinivasan, general secretary, UFRWA.