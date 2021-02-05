Hyderabad-Rr-Mbnr Mlc Seat: TRS hunt for winning horse continues

Punjagutta: Suspense is still continuing on the candidate of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi for one of the two Council seats under the graduates quota. Even as the party candidate in Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda is taking up campaign extensively, there is no talk of candidate for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat.

The term of two Council members under the graduates quota – Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and N Ramchander Rao – is ending on March 29. The Election Commission would complete the election process before the end of the term and a schedule is expected this month.

The ruling party has finalised the candidature of Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda seat. He is already in the field taking up meetings with the graduates in the districts.

The party leaders in the districts took up an enrollment drive to enrol as many graduates as possible and have been taking up review meetings. The ministers including Erabelli Dayakar Rao, P Ajay and G Jagadish Reddy have been taking up meetings in support of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in the districts.

The graduates election attains significance as the educated sections like government employees, teachers, all types of graduates cast their votes. The unemployed youth with are likely to play a crucial role in the elections as they have been cornering the government on the non-filling up of vacancies in different government departments.

While this is the scenario in one seat, there is a completely different scenario in the other seat of Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar. The party is maintaining strategic silence on the candidate. Though the party appointed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's political secretary S Subhash Reddy as the in-charge for this seat, the candidate is yet to be announced.

The party had taken up the enrolment drive during October with ministers including KT Rama Rao also enrolling on the first day of enrolment. However, the process slowed down after the election results in Dubbaka and Greater Hyderabad.

The party leaders are in search of a winning horse as it does not want to take chances. The names of Hyderabad mayor B Rammohan, party leaders PL Srinivas, G Devi Prasad and Nagender Goud were doing rounds for the candidature.