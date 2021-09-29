Hyderabad: Safari Park in Nehru Zoo inundated due to heavy rains

Safari Park in Jawaharlal Nehru Zoological Park has been inundated following heavy rains in Hyderabad in the past few days. Officials are draining out the water in the park and from the animals enclosures to maintain hygiene conditions.

The officials, after an inspection on Wednesday said that all the animals in the zoo were safe in their enclosures. They said that the veterinary team was on constant vigil on the health of the animals in the zoo. The officials who examined the zoo after the incessant rains in Hyderabad include the zoo director Sidhanand Kukrety and Nehru Zoological Park curator VVL Subhadra Devi.

They also inspected the Mir Alam Tank arch, Safari Park, Singoji Pond which were slightly inundated and are draining out water with the diesel engines while other debris and uprooted trees are being removed manually.

Meanwhile, the park curator discussed with the irrigation officials and GHMC on the possibilities for diverting the water entering the zoo park during rains.