Hyderabad: Self-reliance in just three months

Hyderabad: The power of becoming self-reliant brings with it a sea of confidence. Twelve women residing at the foothill of Birla Mandir at Naubat Pahad are now experiencing this confidence, thanks to ICLEI – South Asia(SA) that reached out to these women by training them to stitch cloth bags.



"Last year when they approached us, at the starting I was a little reluctant to join and also in fear that what my family will tell but later they supported me. Later I joined the training. Today with their support, we could start our own business and name it Spoorthy Business Women. We received our first order of 50 bags from the Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan and second-order from corporator Mamtha Gupta. We have completed around 9 orders till date and earned Rs 10,000 which would be equally divided among 12 of us later. The price of bag range from Rs 5 to Rs 100,'' said Jaya Sudha, one of women entrepreneurs.

Initially, 20 women were trained and by the end of the programme, 12 women started a business 'Spoorthy Business Women'. Santha, one of the women entrepreneurs, said, "I earn some money to support my family. The organisation also has given few sewing machines, last year we started our business, every day we meet in one of our team member's house and stitch bags," said Santha, age 45, one of the women entrepreneurs.

ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability has developed a strategy for plastic waste management in Hyderabad. Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) and the United Nations Environment Program funded this project and GHMC Hyderabad to extended support.

ICLEI is a global network of local and regional governments committed to sustainable urban development. Sumuskrutha, senior project officer, ICLEI, SA, said, "As the ban of single-use plastic is not a solution, the only solution is to bring alternative of single-use plastic. Women were given training not only on crafting, professional stitching, block printing and textile designing but also on developing key skills, such as financial management and market analysis, required for running a successful business.''















