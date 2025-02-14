Hyderabad sets its sights on global growth, gets Rs 15K cr infra push

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is set for a monumental transformation, with the Telangana government committing Rs 15,000 crore to build world-class infrastructure that will propel the city into a new era of global excellence.

State IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, speaking at the grand inauguration of Microsoft’s cutting-edge campus in Gachibowli on Thursday, alongside Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, unveiled an ambitious roadmap aimed at redefining Hyderabad’s urban landscape and technological dominance.

“This investment isn’t just about upgrading infrastructure – it’s about reshaping Hyderabad into one of the world’s most advanced, future-ready cities, under the visionary leadership of CM Revanth Reddy”, the Minister declared.

Building the future: Unprecedented infrastructure push

At the core of this transformation is a strategic infrastructure revolution, designed to elevate Hyderabad’s global stature. “This is a future-driven masterplan designed to enhance quality of life, accelerate economic growth, and attract global investments,” Sridhar Babu emphasised.

“When Microsoft announces an AI Centre in AI City, it’s not just an investment – it’s an endorsement of Hyderabad as a global epicentre for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies,” Sridhar Babu said. Hyderabad has been home to some of the world’s most influential tech leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen. The city is no longer just a participant in the global technology race – it is shaping the future of innovation, he added.

“We are laying the foundation for a city that doesn’t just adapt to change but drives it. With 52 world-class research centres, 30+ universities, six Centres of Excellence, and an energetic workforce of six million, Hyderabad is setting the stage for unmatched global leadership in technology and industry,” Sridhar Babu declared.

Further reinforcing Hyderabad’s standing as a global digital powerhouse, the Telangana government is rolling out an ambitious initiative to bring nine million households into the digital ecosystem, ensuring that every citizen is part of the city’s tech-driven future. “This is Hyderabad’s moment. We are not just building infrastructure – we are creatingvww a legacy that will inspire generations,” Sridhar Babu remarked, underscoring the beginning of a bold, limitless, and unstoppable future for the city.