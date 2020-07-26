Hyderabad: SHE Teams avert two child marriages

Hyderabad: The SHE teams of Rachakonda police from Kushaiguda division averted two child marriages on Saturday after receiving credible information from intelligence sources.

According to the officials of SHE Teams, in the first case, a 17 year old minor girl from Jawahar Nagar was being married to a 21 year old boy from Medchal because the girl's parents were not financially stable and could not afford high-cost marriage, so they decided to marry their girl to the boy who agreed to marry without demanding any dowry. However, the marriage was averted and the families were counselled.

In the second case, a 16 year old girl from Keesara mandal was being married to a 36 year old boy from Kushaiguda. In this case also, it was the same financial issues which the girls family was going through.This marriage was also successfully averted by the police and the parents of both boy and girl were counselled and let off, said the officials of SHE Team.