Hyderabad: Shut down illegal meat, pet markets, urges HSI

Five national animal protection organisations have urged the Central government to undertake immediate action on the markets which do not follow food safety guidelines (FSSAI guidelines) in order to prevent the emergence of novel diseases and spread of the current corona crisis

Hyderabad: In a joint letter to the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, five national animal protection organisations have appealed for the closure of illegal meat markets, unlicensed wildlife and pet markets with immediate effect and the regulation of animal production industry.

The letter from People for Animals (PFA), Humane Society International/India (HSI/India), Mercy for Animals India Foundation (MFA), Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organizations (FIAPO) and Ahimsa Trust describes the cramped and unhygienic conditions in which animals are raised and slaughtered/sold for food and as pets respectively.

They have urged the government to undertake immediate action on the markets which do not follow food safety guidelines (FSSAI guidelines) in order to prevent the emergence of novel diseases and spread of the current corona crisis.

The outbreak of Covid-19 is said to have emerged from a meat and wildlife market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. In just a few months the virus has infected hundreds of thousands and killed over 14000 people world over. Citing the research linking the industrial production systems for eggs & meat, the conditions in live animal markets, and the fact that India presently confines billions of animals in such conditions every year, the letter sought the Health Ministry's immediate intervention.

Grave threat lurking

♦ Three out of four emerging pathogens affecting humans over the past decade have originated from animals or animal products as per a 20007 FAO report

♦ The Centre for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), nutritional scientists, and medical professionals warn against the health risks of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs)

♦ The impending risk of deadly epidemics and drug-resistant diseases from intensive animal production facilities and animal/meat markets can no longer be ignored.