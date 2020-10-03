Hyderabad: SIT gives clean chit to 25 police officials in Nayeem case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) gave a clean chit to 25 police officials who allegedly maintained close relation with slain gangster Nayeem.

In a respond to the letter by M Padmanabha Reddy of forum for good governance, SIT chief Nagi Reddy said that no police officer was cited as an accused in any case.

SIT gave clean chit to two additional SPs, seven DSPs, 13 CIs, a head constable and two constables.

However, Nagi Reddy said that charge sheets were filed in 173 cases and the cases related to forcible acquisition of lands by Nayeem were under investigation and pending before the court.

M Padmanabha Reddy wrote the letter to the governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to transfer Nayeem case to CBI.