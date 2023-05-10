Hyderabad: South Central Railway registers best-ever performance in passenger & freight segment

Hyderabad : The South Central Railway (SCR) registered the best-ever performance for both Passenger and Freight Segments in April.

The Zone has achieved originating passenger revenue of Rs. 465.38 crore, which is the highest-ever earnings in the segment for April in any financial year.

The spurt in growth was also witnessed in the number of originating passengers with 21.90 million being transported in April 2023 compared to 17.23 million in April 2022, registering a growth of 27.10 per cent growth. Apart from the regular trains, the Zone has introduced additional special trains during this period to meet the summer demand for the passengers. 65 special trains were operated resulting in 464 trips to meet the passenger rush in April, 2023.

This has helped in transporting additional 3.39 lakh passengers, while generating Rs. 26.60 crore revenue in April.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR said that these type of achievements will definitely boost the morale of the staff and helpin taking forward the commitment for the rest of the financial year.