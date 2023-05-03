Hyderabad: Specialist mother and child centres to come up in major city hospitals

Hyderabad : Major hospitals in the city will have specialist Mother and Child Hospitals (MCHs) with 200 beds each, aimed at reducing the maternal mortality rate and providing better treatment to pregnant women.

The MCH specialty cares will come up at Gandhi Hospital, NIMS and proposed TIMS at Alwal. The MCH at Gandhi Hospital is nearing completion and likely to be thrown open next month. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be laying the foundation for the expansion of NIMS which will have 2,000 additional beds to the existing 1,500 beds. Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday directed officials to expedite all necessary arrangements for the construction of a new 2,000- bed building as part of the expansion of NIMS.

The expansion of NIMS has been initiated by the CM to cater to the increasing population needs, along with the construction of 1,000-bed TIMS hospitals on all sides of Hyderabad. Harish Rao held a review with senior officials of the department on Tuesday. The new NIMS structure is to come up in eight floors. Along with 3,500 beds, the 200-bed MCH will take the total bed strength to 3,700.

If completed, it will be the first super specialty MCH in the country. The government wants to accelerate the work of the government fertility centre and the State Organ Transplant Centre being set up in Gandhi Hospital to provide better access to health services for people.

The minister directed the superintendent to take steps to improve transplant surgeries, like those performed at NIMS. Brain-dead declarations should be made, and organs should be given to those in need to give life. Despite the Centre not supplying vaccines, the State government has mobilised them and made them available in PHC, Basti Dawakhana, and CHC. He called for their efficient use. The minister issued orders to conduct online process (CBT) for the recruitment of 5,204 staff nurses in various departments of the department. He said the process should be completed transparently and efficiently. Rao suggested that by making rounds in hospitals for two hours every day and visiting all departments, most problems can be solved. “Serving people is a rare opportunity; everyone should work responsibly and bring a good name to the government,” he said.