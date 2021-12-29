Hyderabad: Speed Limit of All Vehicles in GHMC Limits is 40 kmph

As per the ORDER of the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, the SPEED LIMIT of all categories of vehicles is 40 kmph within GHMC limits.

@KTRTRS @KTRoffice @TelanganaDGP @HYDTP Sir, I am one of the retail manager while going to the job yesterday in the morning at 8 o'clock it was hpnd at 2:30 in the noon I got msg of rs 1000 fine, due to overspeed at Langerhouse area without any caution there. pic.twitter.com/QRSBvLEZ6L — Madhu Gorre (@rmadhuj) April 26, 2020

The speed limit in the city is 40KMPH, if it is beyond, the cameras will automatically generate challan. Thank you!



The e-challan of ₹1035 will be automatically generated if the speed limit exceeds, especially in the following traffic areas.



1. Kukatpally JNTU circle

2. Hi-Tech City X roads

3. Jubilee Hills Check Post

4. Tank Bund

5. Suchitra Junction

The Hyderabad Traffic Police faces criticism on installing speed guns on Tank Bund road, at KBR Park, and on Suchitra Road. Hyderabad citizens are demanding to pull them out.

Compared with other metro cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru, Hyderabad emerged as the number one city where vehicle traffic per hour is good enough. This certainly benefits fuel savings, engine efficiency, fewer accidents, and controlling pollution.



