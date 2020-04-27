Hyderabad: SRDP works gather pace

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up Strategic Road Development Plan(SRDP) construction works as a priority amid Covid-19 lockdown. Senior officials say what would have taken four months has been completed in a month. Two main SRDP projects are set to be completed in two months.

"SRDP construction works are happening round-the-clock at four locations in Serlingampally and the lockdown helped us save 5 long months. Moreover, two flyover projects, one at Biodiversity Junction, Road No.45, and other at Elevated Corridor of Jubilee Hills, OU Colony (Shaikpet) Flyover are nearing completion.

Overall, 80 per cent of works were completed and rest would be done in next two months if lockdown extends, if not it will take four to five months to complete," said D Bharadwaj, Deputy Engineer, Kondapur, GHMC. GHMC also pressed into service additional machinery with least number of workers to avoid crowding at construction sites to contain Coronavirus, he added.

Sharing a positive note about multi-level flyover construction in Kondapur, Bharadwaj said, "After a long wait of three years for the permission from traffic and forest departments to begin construction works, clearance is given recently and with this project Botanical Garden Junction and Kothaguda Junction will have 100% traffic solution and Kondapur Junction will observe 65% traffic solution."

Officials have laid 13 foundations in the last 18 days at elevated corridor of Jubilee Hills, OU Colony (Shaikpet) Flyover. "Out of 73 foundations we have laid 60 foundations and only 10 remain. We are rigorously working on them. The prominent flyover at Biodiversity Junction, Road No. 45, will be completed by the month of July, as only 12 slabs need to be constructed.

The works can be done by May and it will be thrown open to traffic by July Moreover, cable bridge railing and painting works are also pressed into fast track mode. Though Cable bridge construction works were finished long back, the major bridge is getting ready to wish Hyderabad with vibrant colours. Around two to five per cent works of bridge are left over except lighting works and would be completed by end of July, added the official.