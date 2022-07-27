Hyderabad stares at flood threat

Hyderabad: Flood threat is looming large over the city of Hyderabad as the reservoirs and water bodies were receiving heavy inflows following heavy rains in the catchment areas during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of heavy rainfall over Telangana till July 30.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who is in New Delhi, held a video conference with the officials, and alerted GHMC, HMDA and Water Board officials and instructed them to keep a close watch on water levels in the reservoirs. Sensing the possibility of flood threat, he has been personally monitoring the situation.

City and surrounding areas had received heavy rains for about 4 am since past midnight on Monday. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) had opened three more gates of the Himayat Sagar on Tuesday morning. Presently, four gates of the reservoir were lifted up to one foot. Six gates of the Osman Sagar, which have been kept open up to 4 feet, were further lifted to 6 feet.

Water level in Hussain Sagar has already crossed the FTL. Current water level in Hussain Sagar was recorded at 513.48 m against the FTL of 513.41 m. The GHMC officials are taking enough measures to discharge water from the overflowing water bodies without any submergence.

The Chief Secretary has asked the managing director of the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board to work in close coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and regularly monitor the water flow in these reservoirs.

Relief camps have already been identified by the GHMC and if needed, people would be shifted to these camps. The Civic authorities informed Somesh Kumar that water from heavy inflows from Osman Sagar into Musi had cut off the road link between Narsingi and Manchirevula in the city. Right gates of Osman Sagar have been lifted to release water into the Musi river, which flows through the city. Flood levels in the Musi river are increasing due to heavy inflows, officials said.

Similarly, all the district collectors have been asked to be vigilant regarding causeways, low-lying areas, breaches to roads and tanks. All officials have been asked to remain stationed in their headquarters and keep close watch over the developments for instant action in coordination with related departments, the chief secretary told officials.