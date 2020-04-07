Hyderabad: Telemedi app turns saviour for patients

Hyderabad: Though lockdown made the condition of patients needing to visit doctors miserable, technology has means to ameliorate conditions and still put them in touch with doctors through audio/video calls and also electronic platforms to share medical records like reports, X-Ray images etc.

Telemedicine also helps patients fix an appointment and connect with doctors of their choice online. Thus to a great extent, the rapidly growing telemedicine platform is reaching basic medical care and advice to the needy despite the pandemic impeding physical contact.

Seeing the people in distress, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has launched a COVID-19 Online Clinic which will offer medical assistance to people stuck overseas and also those in rural areas across the state.

Through the online clinic, one can avail of basic medical care and required information related to the pandemic in order to plan their treatment.

Sundeep Kumar Makthala, the founder of TITA, got the idea to launch the online clinic when he heard the plight of an Indian techie abroad.

He said, "The clinic aims to reach out to NRIs and those in rural areas and offer assistance, spread awareness and suggest nutrition.

TITA team is reaching rural villages and villagers through the respective village heads, sarpanches and District Collectors."

They hope their efforts would go a long way in dealing with the spread of Coronavirus as it has brought a few doctors on board with years of experience in their field. "Specialised doctors like psychologists, nutritionists, etc are connecting through people online," adds Sundeep.

So far the team has assisted 198 online consultations for patients overseas and in rural areas.

Sundeep and his team is further planning to invite Homeopathy and Ayurvedic doctors on board to have more number of patient queries solved and are soon going to launch another online platform for consultation named 'Tconslut' which will be launched as a pilot project in Narayanpet district from Tuesday.