Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Dasari Arun Kumar held for negligent driving

Tollywood actor Dasari Arun Kumar, son of popular film maker has been by the Banjara Hills police on Thursday for negligent driving.

According to the police, Dasari Arun Kumar went Syed Nagar on Banjara Hills road no. 12 around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when he rammed into two-wheeler vehicles parked on the roadside. Following the incident, the victims lodged a complaint against Dasari with the police who registered a case under sections 279, 336 of the Indian Penal Code.

Arun is said to have been driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. Although no casualties have been reported, four bikes were damaged besides his car.

A case for rash and negligent driving, drunk driving and sections of MV act were registered against him. He was produced before the court for judicial remand. Dasari Arun Kumar is an actor and producer in the Telugu Film Industry.