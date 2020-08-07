Hyderabad: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy asks KTR to stop politicisation of Corona vaccine

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Thursday asked IT Minister K. Tarakarama Rao to stop politicisation and dramatisation of Covid vaccine.

"Several pharma giants from Hyderabad like Bharat Biotech, Shanta Biotech, Dr. Reddy's Lab, Hetero Drugs, etc., have rich history of producing several vaccines and drugs. Many companies are into the research and production of vaccines even before KTR was born. Therefore, he must not enact dramas to give an impression that he was playing a personal role in the production of vaccine for Covid-19," Narayana Reddy said in a media statement.

Reddy asked KTR to explain as to why he should be given credit for Covid-19 vaccine. "KTR was a student when the Genome Valley was commissioned as SP Biotech Park in 1999. Not even an inch of 600 sq kms of land in Genome Valley was allocated by the TRS Government.

Entire infrastructure was developed and expanded under the Congress regime from 2004-2014. But we never tried to politicise the scientific community and never interfered with the research.

The Congress regimes only acted as the facilitator and provided all logistic help to the scientists. But KTR is enacting too many dramas by trying to take credit for something which he or his government is not involved with," he said.

By giving statements on Covid vaccine, KTR is trying to give an impression as if he was the Chief Scientist and the vaccine is being developed in TRS Bhavan.