Hyderabad: Transfer of lands from non-existing owner to private persons questioned

Hyderabad: Alleged shady deals of Revenue authorities suspected in the transfer of over 98 acres of lands in Yadadri-Bhongir district whose original landowners migrated to Pakistan in 1988 The division dench on Wednesday served notices on Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue; District Collector, Yadadri-Bhongir district along with the RDO and Tahsildar, directing them to explain the facts based on which 98.08 acres of precious land located in Survey Nos 1019, 1077 1078 of Bhongir village town were transferred in the name of a private person named Ande Shankar, despite the fact that the original owners of the said land migrated to Pakistan in 1988 itself.

The division bench, while adjudicating the public interest litigation, gave the officials four weeks' time to furnish all such details pertaining to the transfer of the said land from a non-existing owner to a private person. Satyam Reddy, Senior Counsel, appearing for the petitioner Pulimamidi Shashidar Reddy, Advocate from Yadadri-Bhongir district, sought a direction to cause a detailed enquiry about the malpractices resorted to by the revenue officials in transferring the said precious land in the name of a private person. The matter was adjourned for four weeks.