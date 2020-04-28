Hyderabad: TRS leaders go down memory lane on party's Formation Day

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders in the State on Monday celebrated the 20th Formation Day of the party at their homes and party offices following the lockdown rules. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hoisted party flag at Telangana Bhavan amidst limited number of leaders.

The Chief Minister along with party leaders including TRS Working President KT Rama Rao and other Ministers visited Telangana Bhavan at 9.30 am. The Chief Minister before hoisting the party flag garlanded the statues of Telangana Talli and Professor Jayashankar on the Bhavan premises. This is the first time the Chief Minister hoisted the party flag at Bhavan as he used to hoist it during the plenary meetings.

Earlier, senior leader Naini Narasimha Reddy used to hoist the flag and later KT Rama Rao would unfurl the flag after he was made the working president. The party wanted to celebrate the party Formation Day on a big scale but had to cancel the programme because of the lockdown.

Leaders including Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Ministers Md Mahamood Ali, E Rajender, V Srinivas Goud, S Madhusudhana Chary and others were also present.

TRS leaders including Joginipalli Santosh and others participated in a blood donation camp marking the Foundation Day.

Remembering the Telangana Movement, TRS leaders shared their pictures along with the TRS president. TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao shared a photo of KCR speaking in the inaugural meeting of TRS 20 years ago in his Twitter account. KTR greeted the party leaders on TRS completing 20 years. He also shared pictures of him taking part in dharnas and also getting arrested during the Telangana agitation. Finance Minister T Harish Rao also shared his photographs with KCR, which include the TRS chief admitted in the hospital while he was on fast onto death during the agitation.

Minister V Srinivas Goud shared a picture of juice offered to KCR to break his indefinite hunger strike. State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod also shared a picture of him getting arrested during the agitation.