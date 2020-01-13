Hyderabad: TRS worker booked for putting up banner on road divider

A case was registered against TRS worker for putting up Minister Harish Rao's flexi on the road divider near a petrol bunk at Barkatpura.

Social activists Vijay Gopal and K Sai Teja lodged a complaint with the Kacheguda police after they noticed the poster put up by one Dusari Srinivas Goud welcoming the party leaders.

They also named the poster printing agency owner in the complaint who was booked in the case. The case was registered under section 336 (Endangering Safety), section 268 (Nuisance) of Indian Penal Code and under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Telangana State Prohibition of Obscene and Objectionable Posters and Advertisements Act.





Let ths be a wake up call to all those who r playing wt our safety n think can do whtevr thy want. U irresponsible MLAs n MPs will not be tolerated anymore! Behave.! Next cud be Tarnaka Corporator n other repeat offenders in/around Hyd. U n ur stupid wishes, no-one gives a damn. https://t.co/L9iKAmn6dT — VijayGopal (@VijayGopal_) January 12, 2020



