Hyderabad: TSRTC reduces T-24 ticket price for passengers

Hyderabad : Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a significant reduction in T-24 ticket prices for general passengers within the Greater Hyderabad limits. The price of the T-24 ticket, which provides unlimited services of the RTC buses, including regular and metro buses, has been decreased from Rs. 100 to Rs. 90, effective from Thursday.

With the ongoing scorching summer, TSRTC has taken this step to reduce the financial burden on its passengers.

Moreover, senior citizens above 60 years of age will be provided with a 20% concession in T-24 ticket prices, making the ticket available to them for only Rs. 80. However, senior citizens will be required to show their Aadhaar card to the bus conductors for age verification at the time of ticketing.

The T-24 ticket has been garnering a positive response from the passengers, with an average of 25,000 tickets being sold every day. TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, stated that the T-24 ticket's price has been reduced to provide passengers with the facility of 24-hour travel at a cost of less than a liter of petrol.

Earlier, the T-24 ticket price was fixed at Rs. 120 and was later reduced to Rs. 100 to ease the passengers' financial burden.

TSRTC has also introduced other discounted tickets, including the T-6 ticket priced at Rs. 50, allowing women and senior citizens to travel anywhere in the city between 10 AM to 4 PM. The F-24 ticket priced at Rs. 300, allows a family of four to travel around Hyderabad for 24 hours. The corporation encourages passengers to take advantage of these discounted tickets and enjoy hassle-free travel.