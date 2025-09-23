Live
Hyderabad Weather Today: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain & West Telangana Alerts
Highlights
Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected in West Telangana today. Hyderabad to see light morning drizzle followed by scattered moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms. Stay safe and plan your day accordingly.
People in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Sircilla, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet should brace for heavy rain and thunderstorms today, mainly in the afternoon and night., as reported by Telangana Weatherman X account.
Other districts in Telangana are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall and some thunderstorms.
In Hyderabad, light rain or drizzle in the morning, then moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the west of the city later.
