Hyderabad witnesses light to moderate rain with sudden weather change

The Hyderabad is currently experiencing a sudden shift in weather, with light to moderate rain falling in various areas. In certain locations, residents are encountering sunny rain, leading to water accumulation on the roads and subsequent traffic issues.

This unexpected weather phenomenon arrives at a time when temperatures have soared higher than typical for summer. Officials from the meteorological department attribute these changes to a surge in heat and urge residents to exercise caution during this unpredictable spell.

Rainfall is particularly noticeable in Kothi, Abids, Nampally, Basheerbagh, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, Lakdikapool, and Filmnagar, where the downpour has disrupted daily activities. As the city grapples with these conditions, citizens are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

