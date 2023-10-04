Hyderabadi Biryani making Pakistan cricketers lazy

Live
Shadab Khan commented after the match against Australia that Hyderabad biryani was indirectly the reason for their slowness on the field
Hyderabad: Pakistan Cricket Team played two practice matches at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium after seven years in India for the ODI World Cup. Two more major matches will also be played here. Pakistani cricketers who came to our country after many years are getting wonderful hospitality in Hyderabad.
Accommodation was arranged for the Pakistani cricketers at one of the top hotels in the city, Park Hyatt. Hyderabad Biryani, which is famous in the world, is more liked by Pakistani players.
Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan said that they are having biryani every day. That is why they are not able to be so active on the field. In the warm-up match against New Zealand and Australia, Pakistani cricketers missed many catches and misfielded.
These videos are going viral on social media. However, Shadab commented after the match against Australia that Hyderabad biryani was indirectly the reason for their slowness on the field.
Pakistan & fielding never ending love story 🥰😄😄 #PakistanFielding #PakCricket pic.twitter.com/AJzT90hgNM— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 3, 2023 ">