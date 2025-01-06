Live
Just In
Hyderabad's Cherlapalli Railway Terminal Inaugurated: Key Development in City's Transport Infrastructure
PM Modi virtually inaugurated Hyderabad's new ₹413 crore Cherlapalli Railway Terminal, boosting regional development and easing congestion in the city's transport network.
The recently constructed Cherlapalli Railway Terminal in Hyderabad, which cost ₹413 crore, was virtually opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, marking an important turning point in the infrastructure development of the area. After Nampally, Secunderabad, Kacheguda, and Lingampally, the new terminal is the city's fifth main station. It is expected to improve regional development by increasing Hyderabad and Secunderabad's connectivity.
According to PM Modi, the station's advantageous position near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) would boost regional development and reduce traffic at the current train stations, making travel easier for passengers overall. The terminal's contemporary features, which highlight India's drive towards sustainable infrastructure, include nine platforms (four new ones), lifts, escalators, and solar-powered operations.
PM Modi stated during the inauguration that the station is a step forward in building sustainable infrastructure and improving the region's ease of living and conducting business. The government's larger initiatives to develop India's infrastructure, including as its canals, metro systems, and motorways, were also emphasised by him.
With the capacity to accommodate up to 20 long-distance trains, the Cherlapalli Railway Terminal is an essential component of the city's transit system.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who participated in the ceremony remotely, thanked the Prime Minister for the terminal's completion. In addition, he asked for other railway projects that he felt would further advance the state's growth, such as a new line between Kalwakurthi and Macherla, a new line from Vikarabad to Krishna, and additional extensions from Dornakal.
Other attendees at the inaugural ceremony included South Central Railways (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.