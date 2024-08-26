HYDRA bulldozers enter Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s college

Hyderabad: Controversy has surrounded over the buildings of Anurag University and Nilima Medical College as the Pocharam IT Corridor Police, on the requests of the Irrigation officials, have booked an FIR against the institutions owned by BRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

The allegations are that both the Anurag and Nilima educational institutions were in the buffer zone and the entire Survey number 813 comes in Venkatapur village in Ghatkesar Mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri District under the buffer zone. There are two lakes in the Venkatapur village Nadam Cheruvu and Venkatapuram Cheruvu. The villagers said that there were hundreds of acres of land and the farmers used to do farming in these lands. There were allegations that Anurag Institution was taking up big constructions like having a playground and basketball court. While there are doubts whether these lands come under a buffer zone or not but the villagers say that they were coming up in the way of water flow into the lake.

The irrigation authorities complained to the police that two buildings of Nilima Institute were in FTL. The Nagara Bheri Lambadi Porata Samithi state founder president Ganesh Naik lodged a complaint with Medchal Malkajgiri collector and also irrigation officers in the past, but with no response he approached the High Court. Anticipating directives from the court, the alert officials lodged a complaint with the Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station and complained against Anuran University and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. The Police have registered a case and are inquiring.

There is controversy on Nadam Cheruvu is that the total area was 60 acres in Survey 813 to 816. The previous village map showed these lands came under FTL. Now, the irrigation officials found that at this place the construction was going on in the Nimila College. The officials in their ground report said that one to two acres of land was encroached and the buildings were being constructed.

Meanwhile, the BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy had approached the High Court. The MLA had moved a house motion. He said that they started the educational institutions 25 years back. “There has been an attack on our family for the last eight months. The irrigation department which gave permission is now stating that it was illegal,” said Rajeshwar Reddy.