I consider this position an honour earned through hard work

Khammam: Newly appointed Right to Information (RTI) Commissioner of State PV Srinivasa Rao said that he is proof that those who have worked hard from the beginning will get due recognition someday. He said that the hard work he put in as a journalist from his student days, including the ups and downs of life, and the Telangana movement have now received due recognition.

Srinivas, who was appointed as the Right to Information Commissioner at the IMA Hall in Khammam city, was felicitated by friends and journalists in erstwhile Khammam district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, PV promised that he would work hard until justice is given to the marginalised sections as the Constitutional Information Commissioner. He said that he faced many hardships and many ups and downs in his life. He said that despite facing many insults during the student movement, he fought till the end for the principles he believed in.

He said that no matter what field he was in, he ultimately wanted the welfare of the poor people. He said that the satisfaction of being admired cannot be compared to any position or money. He said that the satisfaction that comes from getting positions in a crooked path is found in the positions that are earned through hard work.

“Some people use and ignore us, but we do not need to worry about it,” he motivated the gathering. “Keep working hard; you will get results,” he said.

The programme was organised under the auspices of the PV friend’s association led by noted doctor Managing Director of Sri Raksha Hospital, Dr Gongura

Venkateswarlu (GV).