I Will Stand by the Mudiraj Community - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy

Local MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that he will work in coordination with officials to resolve the issues faced by the Mudiraj community.
Nagar Kurnool : Local MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that he will work in coordination with officials to resolve the issues faced by the Mudiraj community. On Saturday, he inaugurated the new building of the Fisheries Industrial Cooperative Society in Ganyagula village Nagar kurnool mandal. Dr. Rajesh Reddy mentioned that the government is fully supporting the Mudiraj community and that he will work with the district collector to allocate land for them.
He also urged submitting a petition to resolve streetlight issues and assured that quality fish seeds will soon be distributed for free to support the Mudiraj community. He emphasized the need to utilize government schemes for the betterment of the Mudiraj people and mentioned that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Mudiraj community could expect more opportunities. Fisheries department officials, Mudiraj leaders, and activists participated in the event.