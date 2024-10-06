  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

I Will Usher in Indiramma Rajyam with Development” - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy

I Will Usher in Indiramma Rajyam with Development” - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
x
Highlights

Nagar Kurnool: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy stated that he is committed to implementing the election manifesto and resolving the issues faced by women and the...

Nagar Kurnool: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy stated that he is committed to implementing the election manifesto and resolving the issues faced by women and the public to bring development and Indiramma Rajyam (a prosperous rule) to the constituency. On Sunday, he inaugurated IMAX lights in the 12th ward of the municipality and launched several development projects.


During his interaction, MLA Dr.Rajesh Reddy listened to the challenges faced by women in the area and assured that he would address their problems, such as water supply and housing, with the support of the Chief Minister, ministers, and officials. He further emphasized that he is moving forward with a sincere plan to resolve the problems faced by the people in the municipality. Local leaders and residents of the 12th ward participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick