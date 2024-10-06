Live
I Will Usher in Indiramma Rajyam with Development” - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
Nagar Kurnool: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy stated that he is committed to implementing the election manifesto and resolving the issues faced by women and the public to bring development and Indiramma Rajyam (a prosperous rule) to the constituency. On Sunday, he inaugurated IMAX lights in the 12th ward of the municipality and launched several development projects.
During his interaction, MLA Dr.Rajesh Reddy listened to the challenges faced by women in the area and assured that he would address their problems, such as water supply and housing, with the support of the Chief Minister, ministers, and officials. He further emphasized that he is moving forward with a sincere plan to resolve the problems faced by the people in the municipality. Local leaders and residents of the 12th ward participated in the event.