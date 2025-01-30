ICAR DG meets PJTAU V-C

Hyderabad: Dr Himanshu Pathak, DG ICAR, New Delhi and Director General-designate of ICRISAT, Hyderabad, met with Professor Aladas Janaiah, Vice Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University, here on Wednesday. Dr Pathak was recently selected as the Director General of ICRISAT and will take over the responsibilities in March 2025. Dr Himanshu Pathak, who is on an official visit to the city has made a courtesy visit to PJTAU and met with VC.

During their meeting, Professor Janaiah congratulated Dr Pathak on his new role and requested to strengthen the partnership between ICRISAT and the PJTAU. He also asked for technical support to enhance the production of oilseeds, pulses, and millet crops in Telangana.

Dr Pathak responded positively and assured his support for the development of agriculture in Telangana. Both Janaiah and Dr Pathak remember their past experiences of working together as batchmates at ICAR and as fellow scientists at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the Philippines.