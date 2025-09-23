Iconic C’minar to reverberate with Bathukamma festivities by BJP Mahila Morcha today

Hyderabad: BJPTelangana Mahila Morcha President Dr Mekala Shilpa Reddy, reappointed for a second term, extended heartfelt thanks to BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao, Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. K. Laxman, and all party MPs and MLAs for their continued support and trust.

Speaking on the occasion, Shilpa Reddy emphasized the cultural significance of Bathukamma, describing it as a vibrant symbol of Telangana’s heritage.

She announced that the BJP Telangana Mahila Morcha will host grand Bathukamma celebrations on September 23, 2025, at 3:00 PM near Charminar, Hyderabad. The event will showcase traditional floral arrangements, devotional offerings to Goddess Gauramma, and festive performances by women over nine days.

The official poster for the celebrations was unveiled by BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao.

Shilpa Reddy highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rollout of next-generation GST reforms, coinciding with Bathukamma and Navratri, serves as a special gift to women across the country.

However, she expressed concern over restrictions allegedly imposed by the Congress-led state government, stating that police permissions for Bathukamma events were denied, forcing organizers to seek court orders. “It is unjust to impose limitations on a festival that belongs to every Hindu woman in Telangana,” she said, urging women to reflect on their cultural rights.

Addressing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Shilpa Reddy called for genuine empowerment of women—not just promises of prosperity, but the freedom to celebrate traditions without interference. She reaffirmed that if necessary, the party would seek an appointment with Prime Minister Modi to escalate the issue through proper protocol.

The event will be attended by BJP State General Secretary Gautam Rao, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLC Anji Reddy, BJP State Vice President Banda Karthika Reddy, Sunitha Reddy, and members of the Mahila Morcha Committee.