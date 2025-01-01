Ieeja All-Party Committee Celebrates the Victory of Gadwal Bar Association

Live
Just In
In a major development, the Gadwal Bar Association successfully secured the construction of a new court building at the BJP camp office, addressing public needs.
Jogulamba Gadwal District, Ieeja Municipality Center: In a major development, the Gadwal Bar Association successfully secured the construction of a new court building at the BJP camp office, addressing public needs. This was achieved after days of protests and a hunger strike organized by the Bar Association in front of the Gadwal Court. The Ieeja All-Party Committee extended their full support to the Bar Association by joining the protest and uniting all political parties, public organizations, and citizens in the district to make the agitation successful.
The movement received strong backing from Nagar Kurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi and former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar. Both leaders met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to emphasize the legitimacy of the Bar Association's demands and submitted a memorandum requesting the construction of the court building at the BJP camp office. Following this intervention, the Chief Minister approved the demand, and the Bar Association members called off their protest.
Leaders of the Ieeja All-Party Committee expressed their gratitude to the central government, specifically Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, MP Dr. Mallu Ravi, and Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, for their direct and indirect support in achieving this milestone. They conveyed New Year greetings to the public and reiterated their commitment to standing by the people’s needs and movements.
The event saw the enthusiastic participation of lawyers, Ieeja All-Party Committee leaders, and numerous citizens, celebrating this victory for justice and public welfare.