IIFCL and My Village School NGO Support Digital Education Initiative in Nagarkurnool

Nagar kurnool: Nagarkurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi, taking a special initiative, distributed digital study material designed for Class 10 students at the District Collectorate on Monday. District Collector Badavath Santosh, Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy, and Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Mallu Ravi said that Class 10 is a crucial stage in a student’s life and advised students to make the best use of technology to build a strong foundation for higher education. He explained that IIFCL, an internationally reputed Delhi-based organisation, developed this special study material under its CSR initiative for the benefit of students in Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Gadwal districts. The books are designed with QR codes to help students understand topics quickly and easily. He appreciated My Village School NGO for taking up the programme.

He also highlighted the multilingual glossary provided in English, Telugu, and Hindi for key technical terms in Mathematics, Physical Science, Chemistry, Biology, and Social Studies—stating that it will be highly useful for students. He encouraged students to make the best use of the material and aim for excellent results in the upcoming examinations.

District Collector Badavath Santosh praised the initiative, noting that the specially designed study material funded through CSR resources will help enhance students’ academic performance. He advised students to maintain discipline and work hard to achieve top results.

Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy outlined the various measures taken by the government to improve education standards. He added that the digital books initiated by Dr. Mallu Ravi would support students in excelling at higher levels.

Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy interacted with the students, motivating them to pursue their goals with discipline, determination, and a clear vision. He said it was encouraging that public representatives were giving priority to education and student needs.

DCCB Chairman Mavilla Vishnuvardhan Reddy, IIFCL representatives MD Palas Srivastava, My Village School NGO Treasurer Srinivas Reddy, member A. Ashok, Additional Collector Amarender, officials, teachers, and students took part in the event.