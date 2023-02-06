IMA demands strict measures against illegal doctors

Hyderabad: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana State, on Sunday demanded the State government to implement the Aarogyasri scheme in small and medium hospitals with 25 beds and start a single window system for granting permissions for the hospitals.

Addressing a press conference at the IMA office, Association president Dr BN Rao said that the corporate hospitals charge more for their services. If the Aarogyasri services are started in small and medium hospitals, the prices would automatically come down. The government should start the scheme for at least 25 bedded hospitals. He said that the government should have a single window for providing all the permissions in one place. There are almost 24 permissions, including fire, STPs, and others, and if the government can form a single window, the doctors can start the hospitals with ease.

Former president Dr. M Sampath Rao said that the government should relax the norms in fire safey measures, sewerage treatment plant, and the removal of trade licenses since the doctors' deal with human lives. He said that some of the provisions in the Clinical Establishment Act were rigid and should be amended. The government should provide electricity at subsidised prices. Alleging that all the political parties were supporting the quacks, he said that the government should enforce anti-quackery laws on illegal doctors.

IMA Telangana Public Health Committee head Dr. B Ranga Reddy said that to strengthen community outreach IMA developed several plans, which would strengthen the relation with the community and eradicate quackery. COVID has underlined the need for improving public health and preventive interventions, he said.

Dr. Reddy further said that improving public health in India requires a multi-faceted approach involving various stakeholders, including the government, healthcare providers, community organizations, and individual citizens. "Our common goal should be Universal Health Coverage with objectives to make health equitable, accessible, and affordable (reduce out of pocket expenditure on health). Through community outreach, we want to get back the healing touch and restore the public confidence in HC workers and institutions," said Ranga Reddy. Vice President Dr G Srinivasulu, Dr Pratap Reddy, Dr Mohd Aleem were also present.